Fluor Earnings Preview

Fluor FLR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Fluor will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57.

Investors in Fluor are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fluor's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.50 0.77 0.76 0.68 EPS Actual 0.73 0.48 0.51 0.85 Price Change % -0.0% -1.0% -14.000000000000002% 0.0%

Market Performance of Fluor's Stock

Shares of Fluor were trading at $56.03 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.4%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Fluor

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Fluor.

Analysts have provided Fluor with 7 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $54.43, suggesting a potential 2.86% downside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Sterling Infrastructure, Dycom Industries and Valmont Industries, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Sterling Infrastructure, with an average 1-year price target of $265.0, suggesting a potential 372.96% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Dycom Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $260.11, suggesting a potential 364.23% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Valmont Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $391.0, suggesting a potential 597.84% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Sterling Infrastructure, Dycom Industries and Valmont Industries, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Fluor Buy 6.64% $140M -6.39% Sterling Infrastructure Buy -2.14% $94.84M 4.89% Dycom Industries Buy 10.17% $247.50M 4.87% Valmont Industries Buy 8.38% $291.10M -0.25%

Key Takeaway:

Fluor ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit margin. However, Fluor's Return on Equity is the highest compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Fluor

Fluor is one of the largest global providers of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, operations, and maintenance services. The firm serves a wide range of end markets, including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, metals, and transportation. The company's business is organized into three core segments: urban solutions, mission solutions, and energy solutions. Fluor generated $16.3 billion in revenue in 2024.

Understanding the Numbers: Fluor's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Fluor's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.64%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Fluor's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.05%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fluor's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -6.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.74%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Fluor's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.3.

To track all earnings releases for Fluor visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.