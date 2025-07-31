A Preview Of Dominion Energy's Earnings

Dominion Energy D will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Dominion Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68.

Dominion Energy bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.18, leading to a 0.31% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Dominion Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.55 0.93 0.59 EPS Actual 0.93 0.58 0.98 0.65 Price Change % 0.0% 1.0% -1.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy were trading at $58.25 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.62%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Dominion Energy

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Dominion Energy.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for Dominion Energy, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $59.33, suggesting a potential 1.85% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Sempra, Public Service Enterprise and Consolidated Edison, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Sempra, with an average 1-year price target of $81.75, suggesting a potential 40.34% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Public Service Enterprise, with an average 1-year price target of $94.5, suggesting a potential 62.23% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Consolidated Edison, with an average 1-year price target of $99.22, suggesting a potential 70.33% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Sempra, Public Service Enterprise and Consolidated Edison are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Dominion Energy Neutral 12.22% $2.06B 2.42% Sempra Outperform 4.45% $1.79B 2.97% Public Service Enterprise Buy 16.74% $1.12B 3.88% Consolidated Edison Underperform 12.10% $2.64B 3.46%

Key Takeaway:

Dominion Energy ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit compared to its peers. In terms of return on equity, Dominion Energy is at the bottom among its peers.

Discovering Dominion Energy: A Closer Look

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Dominion Energy is an integrated energy company with over 30 gigawatts of electric generation capacity and more than 90,000 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Dominion is constructing a rate-regulated 5.2 GW wind farm off the Virginia Beach coast.

Dominion Energy: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Dominion Energy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.22% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Dominion Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.6%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dominion Energy's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dominion Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.61%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.67.

