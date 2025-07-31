Earnings Outlook For MISTRAS Group

MISTRAS Group MG is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect MISTRAS Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12.

Investors in MISTRAS Group are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 12.19% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MISTRAS Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.13 0.27 0.13 EPS Actual -0.01 0.24 0.20 0.21 Price Change % -17.0% 12.0% -24.0% 1.0%

Tracking MISTRAS Group's Stock Performance

Shares of MISTRAS Group were trading at $7.94 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.73%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.