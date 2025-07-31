A Look at T. Rowe Price Gr's Upcoming Earnings Report

T. Rowe Price Gr TROW is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that T. Rowe Price Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10.

Investors in T. Rowe Price Gr are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.10, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at T. Rowe Price Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.13 2.20 2.33 2.27 EPS Actual 2.23 2.12 2.57 2.26 Price Change % 4.0% 1.0% 2.0% -3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Gr were trading at $103.9 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.77%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on T. Rowe Price Gr

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on T. Rowe Price Gr.

A total of 6 analyst ratings have been received for T. Rowe Price Gr, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $97.67, suggesting a potential 6.0% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Franklin Resources, Blue Owl Capital and SEI Investments, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Franklin Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $22.25, suggesting a potential 78.59% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Blue Owl Capital, with an average 1-year price target of $22.5, suggesting a potential 78.34% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for SEI Investments, with an average 1-year price target of $98.67, suggesting a potential 5.03% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Franklin Resources, Blue Owl Capital and SEI Investments, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity T. Rowe Price Group Neutral 0.78% $922M 4.61% Franklin Resources Neutral -1.92% $1.67B 1.11% Blue Owl Capital Outperform 33.14% $357.55M 0.33% SEI Investments Outperform 7.83% $301.13M 9.88%

Key Takeaway:

T. Rowe Price Gr ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. It ranks at the top for gross profit. It ranks in the middle for return on equity.

All You Need to Know About T. Rowe Price Gr

T. Rowe Price provides asset management services for individual and institutional investors. It offers a broad range of no-load US and international stock, hybrid, bond, and money market funds. At the end of June 2025, the firm had $1.667 trillion in managed assets, composed of equity (50%), balanced (35%), fixed-income and money market (12%), and alternative (3%) offerings. Approximately two thirds of managed assets are held in retirement-based accounts, which provides T. Rowe Price with a somewhat stickier client base than most of its peers. The firm also manages private accounts, provides retirement planning advice, and offers discount brokerage and trust services. The company is primarily a US-based asset manager, deriving less than 10% of its AUM from overseas.

T. Rowe Price Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, T. Rowe Price Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.78% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: T. Rowe Price Gr's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.1%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.61%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): T. Rowe Price Gr's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.48%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, T. Rowe Price Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

