A Preview Of W.W. Grainger's Earnings

W.W. Grainger GWW is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that W.W. Grainger will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $10.04.

Investors in W.W. Grainger are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.37, which was followed by a 1.38% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at W.W. Grainger's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 9.49 9.74 9.97 9.61 EPS Actual 9.86 9.71 9.87 9.76 Price Change % 1.0% -6.0% -0.0% 1.0%

Tracking W.W. Grainger's Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger were trading at $1042.67 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.65%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on W.W. Grainger

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on W.W. Grainger.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for W.W. Grainger, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $1143.0, suggesting a potential 9.62% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Fastenal, Ferguson Enterprises and United Rentals, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Fastenal, with an average 1-year price target of $42.0, suggesting a potential 95.97% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ferguson Enterprises, with an average 1-year price target of $228.36, suggesting a potential 78.1% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for United Rentals, with an average 1-year price target of $870.62, suggesting a potential 16.5% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Fastenal, Ferguson Enterprises and United Rentals, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity W.W. Grainger Neutral 1.68% $1.71B 14.01% Fastenal Neutral 8.56% $942.80M 8.81% Ferguson Enterprises Outperform 4.28% $2.36B 7.44% United Rentals Outperform 4.51% $1.53B 6.98%

Key Takeaway:

W.W. Grainger ranks first in gross profit among its peers. It is in the middle for consensus rating and revenue growth. The company ranks second for return on equity.

Get to Know W.W. Grainger Better

Founded in 1927, W.W. Grainger originally distributed various motors via a mail-order catalogue. Over the course of the 20th century, the firm expanded into new industrial product categories and launched its first digital catalogue in 1995. Today, the company organizes itself into two segments focused on different customer bases. Its larger segment, high-touch solutions, offers a vast array of maintenance, repair, and operations, or MRO, supplies and bespoke inventory management services to larger businesses. Its smaller segment, endless assortment, operates two online platforms, Zoro and MonotaRO, that offer comprehensive catalogues of MRO supplies to smaller businesses. Grainger has operations throughout the world but primarily generates sales within the US.

Understanding the Numbers: W.W. Grainger's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining W.W. Grainger's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.68% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: W.W. Grainger's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.12%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): W.W. Grainger's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.01% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.48%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.77.

