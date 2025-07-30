Earnings Outlook For Riot Platforms

Riot Platforms RIOT is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Riot Platforms to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08.

Riot Platforms bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.65, which was followed by a 7.98% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Riot Platforms's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.25 -0.27 -0.16 -0.13 EPS Actual -0.90 0.44 -0.54 -0.32 Price Change % 8.0% -7.000000000000001% -12.0% -9.0%

Performance of Riot Platforms Shares

Shares of Riot Platforms were trading at $13.6 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 47.56%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Riot Platforms

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Riot Platforms.

Analysts have given Riot Platforms a total of 5 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $14.8, indicating a potential 8.82% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Riot Platforms, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and Riot Platforms are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Riot Platforms Buy 103.52% $65.80M -9.74%

Key Takeaway:

Riot Platforms ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity.

About Riot Platforms

Riot Platforms Inc is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company focused on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies. The company's segments include Bitcoin Mining and Engineering. The Bitcoin Mining segment generates revenue from the Bitcoin the Company earns through its Bitcoin Mining activities. The Engineering segment generates revenue through customer contracts for custom engineered electrical products. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Bitcoin Mining segment.

Breaking Down Riot Platforms's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Riot Platforms showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 103.52% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Riot Platforms's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -183.64%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Riot Platforms's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -9.74%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Riot Platforms's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.74%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, Riot Platforms adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

