What to Expect from Shake Shack's Earnings

Shake Shack SHAK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Shake Shack will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37.

The announcement from Shake Shack is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.38% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Shake Shack's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.25 0.20 0.27 EPS Actual 0.14 0.26 0.25 0.27 Price Change % 6.0% -12.0% -1.0% -6.0%

Performance of Shake Shack Shares

Shares of Shake Shack were trading at $137.12 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 38.11%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Shake Shack

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Shake Shack.

A total of 22 analyst ratings have been received for Shake Shack, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $130.68, suggesting a potential 4.7% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Brinker International and Dutch Bros, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Brinker International, with an average 1-year price target of $176.83, suggesting a potential 28.96% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Dutch Bros, with an average 1-year price target of $77.9, suggesting a potential 43.19% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Brinker International and Dutch Bros, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Shake Shack Neutral 10.46% $148.19M 0.90% Brinker International Neutral 27.21% $278.90M 61.00% Dutch Bros Outperform 29.10% $89.99M 2.70%

Key Takeaway:

Shake Shack ranks highest in Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth and Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc is a roadside burger stand. It serves a classic American menu of premium burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, crinkle-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine and more. The company's burgers are made with a whole-muscle blend of all-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free Angus beef, ground fresh daily, cooked to order, and served on a non-genetically modified organism (GMO) potato bun. Its menu focuses on food and beverages, crafted from a range of classic American foods. The company serves draft Root Beer, seasonal freshly-squeezed lemonade, organic fresh brewed iced tea, cold brew coffee, organic apple juice, and Shack20 bottled water.

Shake Shack: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Shake Shack's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.46%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Shake Shack's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.32%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Shake Shack's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Shake Shack's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.74.

