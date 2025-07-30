Examining the Future: Cousins Props's Earnings Outlook

Cousins Props CUZ is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Cousins Props will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33.

Investors in Cousins Props are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cousins Props's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.68 0.67 0.66 EPS Actual 0.74 0.69 0.67 0.68 Price Change % 2.0% 2.0% 1.0% 8.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Cousins Props were trading at $27.74 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.77%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Cousins Props

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Cousins Props.

Analysts have given Cousins Props a total of 4 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $30.75, indicating a potential 10.85% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Kilroy Realty, SL Green Realty and Highwoods Props, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kilroy Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $37.17, suggesting a potential 33.99% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SL Green Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $65.4, suggesting a potential 135.76% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Highwoods Props, with an average 1-year price target of $30.5, suggesting a potential 9.95% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Kilroy Realty, SL Green Realty and Highwoods Props, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Cousins Props Neutral 19.64% $173.17M 0.43% Kilroy Realty Neutral 7.03% $177.87M 1.28% SL Green Realty Neutral 0.86% $118.74M -0.31% Highwoods Props Neutral -5.16% $135.35M 4.13%

Key Takeaway:

Cousins Props ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with a growth rate of 19.64%. It has the second highest gross profit at $173.17M. However, its return on equity is the lowest among the group at 0.43%.

Unveiling the Story Behind Cousins Props

Cousins Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust principally involved in the ownership, management, and development of properties in the Southern United States. Cousins Properties' real estate portfolio mainly comprises offices and mixed-use developments that encompass both apartment and retail space. Offices make up the vast majority of the portfolio in terms of total square footage. The segments operates in following geographical areas: Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Dallas, Phoenix, Tampa, and other markets. The company derives nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from its properties, the majority of which comes from its office locations. A diverse set of tenants in the cities of Houston and Atlanta represent the company's key markets.

Financial Insights: Cousins Props

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cousins Props's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.64% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cousins Props's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.35%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cousins Props's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.43%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cousins Props's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.24%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, Cousins Props adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

