PBF Energy Earnings Preview

PBF Energy PBF is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect PBF Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.20.

Investors in PBF Energy are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.20 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.22% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at PBF Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -3.29 -2.78 -1.41 -0.15 EPS Actual -3.09 -2.82 -1.50 -0.54 Price Change % 5.0% -0.0% -2.0% -8.0%

Performance of PBF Energy Shares

Shares of PBF Energy were trading at $25.46 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 36.1%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on PBF Energy

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on PBF Energy.

Analysts have given PBF Energy a total of 10 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $23.1, indicating a potential 9.27% downside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CVR Energy, Par Pacific Hldgs and Delek US Hldgs, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CVR Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $23.67, suggesting a potential 7.03% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Par Pacific Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $29.43, suggesting a potential 15.59% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Delek US Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $21.7, suggesting a potential 14.77% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for CVR Energy, Par Pacific Hldgs and Delek US Hldgs, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity PBF Energy Neutral -18.27% $-420.20M -7.54% CVR Energy Neutral -11.65% $-93M -19.17% Par Pacific Hldgs Outperform -11.90% $149.09M -2.64% Delek US Hldgs Neutral -15.54% $-70M -73.77%

Key Takeaway:

PBF Energy ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. The company owns refineries in Delaware, Ohio, New Jersey, California, and Louisiana. The Company operates in two reportable business segments: Refining and Logistics. The Company's oil refineries are all engaged in the refining of crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products and are aggregated into the Refining segment. PBFX operates logistics assets such as crude oil and refined products terminals, pipelines and storage facilities. The Logistics segment consists solely of PBFX's operations.

Breaking Down PBF Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: PBF Energy's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -18.27%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: PBF Energy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -5.69%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PBF Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -7.54%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.12%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: PBF Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.61, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

