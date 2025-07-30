A Glimpse of Insight Enterprises's Earnings Potential

Insight Enterprises NSIT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Insight Enterprises will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.48.

The market awaits Insight Enterprises's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Insight Enterprises's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.01 2.52 2.37 2.83 EPS Actual 2.06 2.66 2.19 2.46 Price Change % -0.0% -1.0% -2.0% -8.0%

Market Performance of Insight Enterprises's Stock

Shares of Insight Enterprises were trading at $146.66 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.31%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Insight Enterprises

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Insight Enterprises.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for Insight Enterprises, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $164.33, suggesting a potential 12.05% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Avnet, Ingram Micro Holding and Arrow Electronics, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Avnet, with an average 1-year price target of $46.5, suggesting a potential 68.29% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ingram Micro Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $23.0, suggesting a potential 84.32% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Arrow Electronics, with an average 1-year price target of $110.0, suggesting a potential 25.0% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Avnet, Ingram Micro Holding and Arrow Electronics, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Insight Enterprises Outperform -11.60% $406.48M 0.45% Avnet Neutral -5.98% $587.85M 1.81% Ingram Micro Holding Neutral 8.35% $828.76M 1.82% Arrow Electronics Underperform -1.59% $773.99M 1.36%

Key Takeaway:

Insight Enterprises ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity.

Discovering Insight Enterprises: A Closer Look

Insight Enterprises Inc is a Fortune IT provider engaged in helping businesses of all sizes, large enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. The company has three geographic operating segments: North America, EMEA, and APAC. It generates maximum revenue from the North America segment. The company provides digital innovation, cloud/data center transformation, connected workforce, and supply chain optimization solutions and services.

Insight Enterprises: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Insight Enterprises's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.6%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.36%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Insight Enterprises's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Insight Enterprises's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.1%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, Insight Enterprises faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

