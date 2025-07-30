Exploring Mirion Technologies's Earnings Expectations

Mirion Technologies MIR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Mirion Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10.

Investors in Mirion Technologies are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 1.02% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Mirion Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.15 0.09 0.07 EPS Actual 0.10 0.17 0.08 0.10 Price Change % 1.0% 1.0% 5.0% -2.0%

Performance of Mirion Technologies Shares

Shares of Mirion Technologies were trading at $22.3 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 120.07%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Mirion Technologies

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Mirion Technologies.

With 3 analyst ratings, Mirion Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $22.67, indicating a potential 1.66% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ralliant, Advanced Energy Indus and Badger Meter, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ralliant, with an average 1-year price target of $55.4, suggesting a potential 148.43% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Advanced Energy Indus, with an average 1-year price target of $137.83, suggesting a potential 518.07% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Badger Meter, with an average 1-year price target of $236.5, suggesting a potential 960.54% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Ralliant, Advanced Energy Indus and Badger Meter are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Mirion Technologies Buy 4.88% $96.10M 0.02% Ralliant Neutral -10.98% $243.40M 1.54% Advanced Energy Indus Buy 23.54% $150.50M 2.03% Badger Meter Neutral 9.89% $97.81M 5.24%

Key Takeaway:

Mirion Technologies ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus rating and Return on Equity.

Discovering Mirion Technologies: A Closer Look

Mirion Technologies Inc provides products, services, and software that allow customers to safely leverage the power of ionizing radiation for applications that benefit the health, safety, vitality, and technological progress of the human experience. The Company manages its operations through two segments: Nuclear & Safety and Medical. The Medical segment improves the quality and safety of cancer care delivery and supports applications across medical diagnostics and practitioner safety. The Nuclear & Safety segment powers advancements in nuclear energy and critical radiation safety, measurement and analysis applications across laboratories, research and other industrial markets such as defense.

Mirion Technologies: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Mirion Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.88% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Mirion Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.15%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mirion Technologies's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.02% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mirion Technologies's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.01%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, Mirion Technologies faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

