Insights into Boot Barn Holdings's Upcoming Earnings

Boot Barn Holdings BOOT is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53.

Investors in Boot Barn Holdings are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 16.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Boot Barn Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 1.25 2.38 0.95 1.02 EPS Actual 1.22 2.43 0.95 1.26 Price Change % 17.0% -8.0% -20.0% 14.000000000000002%

Stock Performance

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings were trading at $175.11 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 40.2%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Boot Barn Holdings

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Boot Barn Holdings.

Analysts have provided Boot Barn Holdings with 12 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $189.08, suggesting a potential 7.98% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Abercrombie & Fitch, Urban Outfitters and Gap, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Abercrombie & Fitch, with an average 1-year price target of $117.62, suggesting a potential 32.83% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Urban Outfitters, with an average 1-year price target of $69.33, suggesting a potential 60.41% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Gap, with an average 1-year price target of $28.36, suggesting a potential 83.8% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Abercrombie & Fitch, Urban Outfitters and Gap, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Boot Barn Holdings Outperform 16.81% $168.56M 3.38% Abercrombie & Fitch Outperform 7.50% $680.18M 6.37% Urban Outfitters Neutral 10.72% $489.06M 4.42% Gap Outperform 2.21% $1.45B 5.86%

Key Takeaway:

Boot Barn Holdings ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the highest Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, Boot Barn Holdings is positioned at the top in terms of Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, but falls behind in Return on Equity compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Boot Barn Holdings

Boot Barn Holdings Inc operates specialty retail stores. The company sells western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States. It is a single operating segment, which includes net sales generated from its retail stores and e-commerce websites.

A Deep Dive into Boot Barn Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Boot Barn Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.81% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Boot Barn Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.27% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boot Barn Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.38%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boot Barn Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.86% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Boot Barn Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.5.

To track all earnings releases for Boot Barn Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.