July 30, 2025 1:01 PM 1 min read

What's Next: Gerdau's Earnings Preview

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gerdau GGB is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Gerdau will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09.

The market awaits Gerdau's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.04, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Gerdau's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.100 0.06 0.13 0.16
EPS Actual 0.063 0.03 0.12 0.08
Price Change % 0.0% -5.0% 13.0% -2.0%

Performance of Gerdau Shares

Shares of Gerdau were trading at $2.96 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.16%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Gerdau visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

GGB Logo
GGBGerdau SA
$2.980.68%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
35.44
Growth
65.08
Quality
88.55
Value
99.08
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved