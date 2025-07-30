What's Next: Gerdau's Earnings Preview

Gerdau GGB is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Gerdau will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09.

The market awaits Gerdau's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.04, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Gerdau's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.100 0.06 0.13 0.16 EPS Actual 0.063 0.03 0.12 0.08 Price Change % 0.0% -5.0% 13.0% -2.0%

Performance of Gerdau Shares

Shares of Gerdau were trading at $2.96 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.16%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.