Preview: Cameco's Earnings

Cameco CCJ will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Cameco to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36.

Cameco bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.08 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.3% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Cameco's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.19 0.23 0.18 0.18
EPS Actual 0.11 0.26 -0.01 0.10
Price Change % 3.0% -7.000000000000001% -2.0% -10.0%

Cameco Share Price Analysis

Shares of Cameco were trading at $78.69 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 89.13%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
