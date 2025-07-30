Willis Towers Watson Earnings Preview

Willis Towers Watson WTW will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Willis Towers Watson to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.64.

Anticipation surrounds Willis Towers Watson's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.06, leading to a 1.59% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Willis Towers Watson's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 3.19 8.03 2.71 2.33 EPS Actual 3.13 8.13 2.93 2.55 Price Change % -2.0% 0.0% -1.0% 2.0%

Willis Towers Watson Share Price Analysis

Shares of Willis Towers Watson were trading at $302.3 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.55%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Willis Towers Watson

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Willis Towers Watson.

Analysts have given Willis Towers Watson a total of 2 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $337.0, indicating a potential 11.48% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Brown & Brown and Baldwin Insurance, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Brown & Brown, with an average 1-year price target of $112.7, suggesting a potential 62.72% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Baldwin Insurance, with an average 1-year price target of $43.0, suggesting a potential 85.78% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Brown & Brown and Baldwin Insurance, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Willis Towers Watson Outperform -5.04% $899M 2.92% Brown & Brown Neutral 8.23% $609M 2.48% Baldwin Insurance Outperform 8.06% $144.69M 2.32%

Key Takeaway:

Willis Towers Watson ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. In terms of Revenue Growth, it is at the bottom. Overall, the company's performance is strong compared to its peers.

Get to Know Willis Towers Watson Better

Willis Towers Watson PLC is an advisory, broking, and solutions company that provides data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk, and capital. The company's segments include Health, Wealth & Career (HWC) and Risk & Broking (R&B). The HWC segment provides an array of advice, broking, solutions and technology for employee benefit plans, institutional investors, compensation and career programs, and employee experience overall. It focuses on four key areas: Health, Wealth, Career and Benefits Delivery & Outsourcing. The R&B segment provides risk advice, insurance brokerage and consulting services to clients ranging from small businesses to multinational corporations. Its R&B segment includes two businesses: Corporate Risk & Broking and Insurance Consulting and Technology.

Willis Towers Watson's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Willis Towers Watson faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.04% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Willis Towers Watson's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.57% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Willis Towers Watson's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.92% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Willis Towers Watson's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.84%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.73.

To track all earnings releases for Willis Towers Watson visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.