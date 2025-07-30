Earnings Preview For PG&E

PG&E PCG will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate PG&E to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32.

Investors in PG&E are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.02, leading to a 1.44% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at PG&E's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.31 0.33 0.30 EPS Actual 0.33 0.31 0.37 0.31 Price Change % -1.0% -4.0% 1.0% 0.0%

PG&E Share Price Analysis

Shares of PG&E were trading at $13.99 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.4%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on PG&E

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding PG&E.

With 3 analyst ratings, PG&E has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $19.67, indicating a potential 40.6% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of NRG Energy, PPL and Eversource Energy, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for NRG Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $178.43, suggesting a potential 1175.41% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for PPL, with an average 1-year price target of $37.33, suggesting a potential 166.83% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Eversource Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $69.5, suggesting a potential 396.78% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for NRG Energy, PPL and Eversource Energy, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity PG&E Outperform 2.08% $2.44B 2.10% NRG Energy Buy 15.56% $2.02B 37.07% PPL Buy 8.68% $1.11B 2.91% Eversource Energy Neutral 23.58% $2.29B 3.63%

Key Takeaway:

PG&E ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is in the middle for Return on Equity. Overall, PG&E's performance is weaker compared to its peers in terms of revenue growth and gross profit, but relatively better in terms of return on equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind PG&E

PG&E is a holding company whose main subsidiary is Pacific Gas and Electric, a regulated utility operating in Central and Northern California that serves 5.3 million electricity customers and 4.6 million gas customers in 47 of the state's 58 counties. PG&E operated under bankruptcy court supervision between January 2019 and June 2020. In 2004, PG&E sold its unregulated assets as part of an earlier postbankruptcy reorganization.

Key Indicators: PG&E's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining PG&E's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.08% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: PG&E's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.15%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): PG&E's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.1%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PG&E's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.45%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: PG&E's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.06, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

