argenx Earnings Preview

argenx ARGX is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.
Analysts are estimating that argenx will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.73.
Anticipation surrounds argenx's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.
New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.
Earnings History Snapshot
During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.61, leading to a 3.42% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.
Here's a look at argenx's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|EPS Estimate
|1.97
|1.06
|0.03
|-0.98
|EPS Actual
|2.58
|0.93
|1.39
|0.45
|Price Change %
|-3.0%
|-0.0%
|2.0%
|2.0%
Performance of argenx Shares
Shares of argenx were trading at $598.79 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.27%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.
