Earnings Preview: Comcast

Comcast CMCSA will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Comcast to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18.

Investors in Comcast are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.11, leading to a 2.14% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Comcast's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.98 0.86 1.06 1.12 EPS Actual 1.09 0.96 1.12 1.21 Price Change % 2.0% 1.0% -0.0% -1.0%

Tracking Comcast's Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast were trading at $32.83 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.72%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Comcast

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Comcast.

Comcast has received a total of 3 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $40.67, the consensus suggests a potential 23.88% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Charter Communications, EchoStar and Cable One, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Charter Communications, with an average 1-year price target of $397.0, suggesting a potential 1109.26% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for EchoStar, with an average 1-year price target of $28.5, suggesting a potential 13.19% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cable One, with an average 1-year price target of $222.0, suggesting a potential 576.21% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Charter Communications, EchoStar and Cable One, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Comcast Neutral -0.57% $21.47B 3.92% Charter Communications Neutral 0.59% $6.82B 8.02% EchoStar Neutral -3.61% $998.05M -1.01% Cable One Neutral -5.86% $280.75M 0.15%

Key Takeaway:

Comcast ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

About Comcast

Comcast is made up of three parts. The core cable business owns networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to 64 million US homes and businesses, or nearly half of the country. About 50% of the locations in this territory subscribe to at least one Comcast service. Comcast acquired NBCUniversal from General Electric in 2011. NBCU owns several cable networks, including CNBC, MSNBC, and USA, the NBC network, the Peacock streaming platform, several local NBC affiliates, Universal Studios, and several theme parks. The firm plans to spin off most of its cable networks later in 2025. Finally, Sky, acquired in 2018, is a large television provider in the UK and Italy, and it also has a presence in Germany and Austria.

Financial Milestones: Comcast's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Comcast's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.57%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Comcast's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.29%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Comcast's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.92% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Comcast's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.26%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, Comcast adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Comcast visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.