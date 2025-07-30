A Glimpse of Amazon.com's Earnings Potential

Amazon.com AMZN will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Amazon.com to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33.

The market awaits Amazon.com's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.23, leading to a 0.12% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Amazon.com's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.36 1.48 1.14 1.03 EPS Actual 1.59 1.86 1.43 1.26 Price Change % -0.0% -4.0% 6.0% -9.0%

Tracking Amazon.com's Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com were trading at $231.01 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.66%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Amazon.com

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Amazon.com.

Amazon.com has received a total of 47 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $249.49, the consensus suggests a potential 8.0% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Amazon.com, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Amazon.com, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Amazon.com Outperform 8.62% $78.69B 5.79%

Key Takeaway:

Amazon.com is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the top for Gross Profit. However, it is at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Amazon.com is performing well in terms of Revenue Growth and Gross Profit compared to its peers, but lags behind in Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Financial Milestones: Amazon.com's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Amazon.com showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.62% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Amazon.com's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.0%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amazon.com's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.79%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amazon.com's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.7%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Amazon.com's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.44.

