Earnings Outlook For Anheuser-Busch InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.
Analysts are estimating that Anheuser-Busch InBev will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92.
The market awaits Anheuser-Busch InBev's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.
It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.
Historical Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.4% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Anheuser-Busch InBev's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.76
|0.79
|0.89
|0.87
|EPS Actual
|0.81
|0.88
|0.98
|0.90
|Price Change %
|0.0%
|1.0%
|-0.0%
|3.0%
Tracking Anheuser-Busch InBev's Stock Performance
Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev were trading at $66.88 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.82%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.
To track all earnings releases for Anheuser-Busch InBev visit their earnings calendar on our site.
