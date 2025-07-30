Earnings Outlook For Anheuser-Busch InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Anheuser-Busch InBev will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92.

The market awaits Anheuser-Busch InBev's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.4% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Anheuser-Busch InBev's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.76 0.79 0.89 0.87 EPS Actual 0.81 0.88 0.98 0.90 Price Change % 0.0% 1.0% -0.0% 3.0%

Tracking Anheuser-Busch InBev's Stock Performance

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev were trading at $66.88 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.82%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

