Rush Street Interactive's Earnings Outlook

Rush Street Interactive RSI is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Rush Street Interactive will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05.

The market awaits Rush Street Interactive's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.61% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Rush Street Interactive's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.06 -0.01 0 EPS Actual 0.09 0.07 0.05 0.04 Price Change % -6.0% -15.0% 1.0% 8.0%

Performance of Rush Street Interactive Shares

Shares of Rush Street Interactive were trading at $15.27 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 56.14%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Rush Street Interactive

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Rush Street Interactive.

Analysts have given Rush Street Interactive a total of 6 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $16.17, indicating a potential 5.89% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Monarch Casino & Resort and Accel Entertainment, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Monarch Casino & Resort, with an average 1-year price target of $101.5, suggesting a potential 564.7% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Accel Entertainment, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, suggesting a potential 4.78% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Monarch Casino & Resort and Accel Entertainment are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Rush Street Interactive Buy 20.69% $91.52M 6.65% Monarch Casino & Resort Buy 9.19% $66.19M 5.03% Accel Entertainment Outperform 7.32% $100.36M 5.70%

Key Takeaway:

Rush Street Interactive ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Rush Street Interactive Better

Rush Street Interactive Inc is an online gaming and entertainment company that focuses on online casinos and online sports betting in the U.S. and Latin American markets. It provides customers with an array of gaming offerings such as real-money online casinos, online sports betting, and retail sports betting, as well as social gaming, which involves free-to-play games that use virtual credits that can be earned or purchased. The company generates revenue by offering online casinos, online sports betting, and social gaming directly to the end customer through its websites or apps. The company generates revenue through business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) models.

Rush Street Interactive: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Rush Street Interactive displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 20.69%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Rush Street Interactive's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.03%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.65%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rush Street Interactive's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.39%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.07.

To track all earnings releases for Rush Street Interactive visit their earnings calendar on our site.

