Insights into WAVE Life Sciences's Upcoming Earnings

WAVE Life Sciences WVE is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect WAVE Life Sciences to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.28.

WAVE Life Sciences bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.04, leading to a 0.69% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at WAVE Life Sciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.25 -0.22 -0.28 -0.21 EPS Actual -0.29 0.17 -0.47 -0.25 Price Change % 1.0% -6.0% -1.0% -6.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of WAVE Life Sciences were trading at $8.18 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.87%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on WAVE Life Sciences

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding WAVE Life Sciences.

Analysts have given WAVE Life Sciences a total of 4 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $18.0, indicating a potential 120.05% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Phibro Animal Health, Innoviva and ANI Pharmaceuticals, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Phibro Animal Health, with an average 1-year price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential 234.11% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Innoviva, with an average 1-year price target of $33.0, suggesting a potential 303.42% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ANI Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $85.0, suggesting a potential 939.12% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Phibro Animal Health, Innoviva and ANI Pharmaceuticals, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Harrow Buy 38.29% $32.31M -28.20% Phibro Animal Health Neutral 32.14% $104.57M 8.14% Innoviva Buy 14.37% $79.79M -6.96% ANI Pharmaceuticals Buy 43.43% $124.08M 3.72%

Key Takeaway:

WAVE Life Sciences ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Discovering WAVE Life Sciences: A Closer Look

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines also known as oligonucleotides, targeting ribonucleic acid (RNA), to transform human health. RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders. Its toolkit of RNA-targeting modalities includes RNA editing, antisense silencing, and RNA interference, providing capabilities for designing and sustainably delivering candidates that optimally address disease biology. Its programs are for rare and prevalent diseases, including alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, obesity, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and Huntington's disease.

A Deep Dive into WAVE Life Sciences's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining WAVE Life Sciences's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -26.82% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: WAVE Life Sciences's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -510.93%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): WAVE Life Sciences's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -24.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): WAVE Life Sciences's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -14.64%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.14.

