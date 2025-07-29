Preview: Monro's Earnings

Monro MNRO will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Monro to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16.

The market awaits Monro's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.12, leading to a 5.19% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Monro's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.29 0.26 0.01 EPS Actual -0.09 0.19 0.17 0.22 Price Change % -5.0% -3.0% -1.0% -6.0%

Tracking Monro's Stock Performance

Shares of Monro were trading at $16.3 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 47.05%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Monro

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Monro.

The consensus rating for Monro is Neutral, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $16.0, there's a potential 1.84% downside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Monro, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and Monro, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Monro Neutral -4.86% $97.28M -3.40%

Key Takeaway:

Monro is positioned at the bottom among its peers based on consensus rating. In terms of revenue growth, Monro is at the bottom with a negative growth rate. Similarly, it ranks lowest in gross profit among its peers. Additionally, Monro has the lowest return on equity compared to its peers. Overall, Monro lags behind its peers across all key metrics analyzed.

About Monro

Monro Inc is an operator of retail tire and automotive repair stores in the United States. The company offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and a broad range of routine maintenance services, on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. It also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Monro's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Monro's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.86% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Monro's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.33%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Monro's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Monro's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Monro's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.85, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

