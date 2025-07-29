A Look at EZCORP's Upcoming Earnings Report

EZCORP EZPW will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate EZCORP to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24.

The announcement from EZCORP is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 2.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at EZCORP's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.37 0.26 0.21 EPS Actual 0.34 0.42 0.26 0.23 Price Change % -2.0% 1.0% 1.0% 1.0%

Tracking EZCORP's Stock Performance

Shares of EZCORP were trading at $13.31 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.67%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on EZCORP

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on EZCORP.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for EZCORP, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $22.0, suggesting a potential 65.29% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Nerdwallet, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Nerdwallet, with an average 1-year price target of $14.5, suggesting a potential 8.94% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Nerdwallet, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity EZCORP Buy 7.24% $178.45M 3.03% Nerdwallet Outperform 29.22% $191M 0.05%

Key Takeaway:

EZCORP is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth compared to its peers. In terms of Gross Profit, EZCORP is at the top among its peers. However, EZCORP has a lower Return on Equity compared to its peers. Overall, EZCORP's performance varies across different metrics when compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About EZCORP

EZCORP Inc is a United States-based company engaged in offering pawn loans in the United States and Mexico. It also offers short-term unsecured loans and other consumer financial products, and buy and sell second-hand goods. The operating segments of the company are us Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and other international. us Pawn segment includes all pawn activities in the United States. Latin America Pawn segment includes all pawn activities in Mexico and other parts of Latin America. The company generates revenue from merchandise sales, jewelry scrapping sales, and pawn service charges, of which key revenue is derived from the merchandise sales which are primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from the customers.

Unraveling the Financial Story of EZCORP

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining EZCORP's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.24% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: EZCORP's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.29%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): EZCORP's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.03%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): EZCORP's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.53%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, EZCORP adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for EZCORP visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.