A Preview Of VSE's Earnings

VSE VSEC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that VSE will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70.

Anticipation surrounds VSE's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.20, which was followed by a 7.81% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at VSE's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.58 0.72 0.60 0.73 EPS Actual 0.78 0.90 0.71 0.64 Price Change % 8.0% 17.0% -2.0% -5.0%

VSE Share Price Analysis

Shares of VSE were trading at $138.8 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 59.11%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on VSE

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on VSE.

Analysts have provided VSE with 3 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $146.67, suggesting a potential 5.67% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Driven Brands Hldgs, Openlane and UniFirst, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Driven Brands Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $22.0, suggesting a potential 84.15% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Openlane, with an average 1-year price target of $25.0, suggesting a potential 81.99% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for UniFirst, with an average 1-year price target of $184.5, suggesting a potential 32.93% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Driven Brands Hldgs, Openlane and UniFirst are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity VSE Buy 57.68% $26.82M -0.91% Driven Brands Hldgs Buy 7.09% $297.82M 0.88% Openlane Neutral 7.02% $190.90M 1.43% UniFirst Neutral 1.23% $225.59M 1.84%

Key Takeaway:

VSE ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit margin. However, VSE's Return on Equity is the lowest. Overall, VSE lags behind its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

All You Need to Know About VSE

VSE Corp is a diversified aftermarket products and services company providing repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to commercial and government markets. Its operations include supply chain management solutions, parts supply and distribution, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for vehicle fleet, aviation, maritime and other customers. Its reportable segments are; Aviation and Fleet. The majority of the revenue for the company is generated from the Aviation segment which is a provider of aftermarket parts distribution and MRO services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Financial Milestones: VSE's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining VSE's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 57.68% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: VSE's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.5%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): VSE's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.52%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: VSE's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.52.

