Examining the Future: Bausch & Lomb's Earnings Outlook

Bausch & Lomb BLCO will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Bausch & Lomb to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07.

The market awaits Bausch & Lomb's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.09 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.26% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Bausch & Lomb's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.24 0.22 0.17 EPS Actual -0.07 0.25 0.17 0.13 Price Change % 0.0% -3.0% -1.0% -2.0%

Tracking Bausch & Lomb's Stock Performance

Shares of Bausch & Lomb were trading at $14.44 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.11%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Bausch & Lomb visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.