Examining the Future: Bausch & Lomb's Earnings Outlook

Bausch & Lomb BLCO will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.
Analysts anticipate Bausch & Lomb to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07.
The market awaits Bausch & Lomb's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.
It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.
Earnings History Snapshot
The company's EPS missed by $0.09 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.26% increase in the share price on the following day.
Here's a look at Bausch & Lomb's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|0.24
|0.22
|0.17
|EPS Actual
|-0.07
|0.25
|0.17
|0.13
|Price Change %
|0.0%
|-3.0%
|-1.0%
|-2.0%
Tracking Bausch & Lomb's Stock Performance
Shares of Bausch & Lomb were trading at $14.44 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.11%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.
