A Look at Murphy USA's Upcoming Earnings Report

Murphy USA MUSA is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Murphy USA will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $6.74.

The market awaits Murphy USA's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $1.19 in the last quarter, leading to a 12.28% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Murphy USA's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 3.82 6.68 6.68 6.82 EPS Actual 2.63 6.96 7.20 6.92 Price Change % -12.0% -3.0% 3.0% 2.0%

Tracking Murphy USA's Stock Performance

Shares of Murphy USA were trading at $420.53 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.45%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Murphy USA

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Murphy USA.

The consensus rating for Murphy USA is Outperform, based on 3 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $493.33, there's a potential 17.31% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Lithia Motors, CarMax and AutoNation, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Lithia Motors, with an average 1-year price target of $399.67, suggesting a potential 4.96% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for CarMax, with an average 1-year price target of $82.9, suggesting a potential 80.29% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for AutoNation, with an average 1-year price target of $221.25, suggesting a potential 47.39% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Lithia Motors, CarMax and AutoNation, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Murphy USA Outperform -6.57% $483.60M 6.82% Lithia Motors Buy 7.20% $1.41B 3.12% CarMax Outperform 6.09% $893.62M 3.36% AutoNation Neutral 7.62% $1.28B 3.55%

Key Takeaway:

Murphy USA ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the top for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Murphy USA is in the middle compared to its peers.

Get to Know Murphy USA Better

Murphy USA operates more than 1,700 fueling stations and convenience stores primarily across the Midwest and Southeastern United States. The firm owns about 75% of its locations, with most stores situated in high-traffic areas near Walmart supercenters. Murphy's stores typically range from 1,400-2,800 square feet, with most of its in-store sales derived from tobacco and nicotine products. The company acquired about 150 QuickChek stores in 2021, boosting its presence in grocery and foodservice. Murphy generates about two thirds of its profit from fuel retailing, with the remaining third coming from in-store sales.

Financial Milestones: Murphy USA's Journey

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Murphy USA's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.57%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Murphy USA's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.18%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Murphy USA's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.82% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Murphy USA's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.18%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Murphy USA's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 3.45.

