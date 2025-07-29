A Glimpse of Bunge's Earnings Potential

Bunge BG will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Bunge to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16.

Bunge bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.51, which was followed by a 0.49% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bunge's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.30 2.24 2.15 1.80 EPS Actual 1.81 2.13 2.29 1.73 Price Change % 0.0% -1.0% -2.0% -2.0%

Tracking Bunge's Stock Performance

Shares of Bunge were trading at $76.7 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.94%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Bunge

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Bunge.

The consensus rating for Bunge is Outperform, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $85.0, there's a potential 10.82% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ingredion, Darling Ingredients and Archer-Daniels-Midland, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ingredion, with an average 1-year price target of $151.0, suggesting a potential 96.87% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Darling Ingredients, with an average 1-year price target of $44.0, suggesting a potential 42.63% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Archer-Daniels-Midland, with an average 1-year price target of $51.67, suggesting a potential 32.63% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Ingredion, Darling Ingredients and Archer-Daniels-Midland, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Bunge Global Outperform -13.22% $597M 1.96% Ingredion Neutral -3.67% $466M 5.00% Darling Ingredients Buy 7.31% $311.35M 0.29% Archer-Daniels-Midland Underperform -7.65% $1.18B 1.33%

Key Takeaway:

Bunge ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth with a decrease of 13.22%, while the top performer shows an increase of 7.31%. In terms of Gross Profit, Bunge is at the bottom with $597M, compared to the top performer with $1.18B. Bunge also ranks lowest for Return on Equity at 1.96%, while the top performer has 5.00%.

Unveiling the Story Behind Bunge

Bunge Global SA formerly Bunge Ltd is an agribusiness and food company with operations along the farm-to-consumer food chain. The company segments include Agribusiness; Refined and Specialty Oils; Milling; Sugar and Bioenergy and Corporate and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Agribusiness segment. The company is an oilseed processor and producer of vegetable oils and protein meals, based on processing capacity, a grain processor, the seller of packaged plant-based oils, producer and seller of wheat flour, bakery mixes and corn-based products in North and South America.

Bunge: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Bunge's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -13.22% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Bunge's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.73%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bunge's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.96%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bunge's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.78%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, Bunge faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Bunge visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.