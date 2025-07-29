A Preview Of Tradeweb Markets's Earnings

Tradeweb Markets TW is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Tradeweb Markets will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86.

Tradeweb Markets bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 0.17% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Tradeweb Markets's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.86 0.74 0.76 0.69 EPS Actual 0.86 0.76 0.75 0.70 Price Change % -0.0% 1.0% -1.0% 2.0%

Performance of Tradeweb Markets Shares

Shares of Tradeweb Markets were trading at $137.8 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.49%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Tradeweb Markets

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Tradeweb Markets.

A total of 4 analyst ratings have been received for Tradeweb Markets, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $146.75, suggesting a potential 6.49% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of FactSet Research Systems, Morningstar and MarketAxess Holdings, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for FactSet Research Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $450.67, suggesting a potential 227.05% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Morningstar, with an average 1-year price target of $355.0, suggesting a potential 157.62% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for MarketAxess Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $241.38, suggesting a potential 75.17% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for FactSet Research Systems, Morningstar and MarketAxess Holdings are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Tradeweb Markets Outperform 24.70% $332.80M 2.53% FactSet Research Systems Neutral 5.94% $304.79M 7.05% Morningstar Outperform 7.20% $350.50M 4.86% MarketAxess Holdings Neutral -0.83% $142.47M 1.10%

Key Takeaway:

Tradeweb Markets ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, Tradeweb Markets is positioned at the top compared to its peers in this analysis.

About Tradeweb Markets

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in New York City, Tradeweb Markets is a leading fixed-income trading platform. While it does offer electronic processing for some voice-negotiated trades, the company focuses primarily on providing electronic trading networks that connect broker/dealers, institutional clients, and retail customers. While the company offers trading in a wide variety of products, the bulk of its business is in U.S. and European government debt, mortgage-backed securities, interest-rate swaps, and U.S. and international corporate bonds. The firm also sells fixed-income trading and price data, primarily through a deal with Refinitiv's Eikon service.

Tradeweb Markets's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Tradeweb Markets showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 24.7% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Tradeweb Markets's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 29.09%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tradeweb Markets's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tradeweb Markets's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.03%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Tradeweb Markets's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

To track all earnings releases for Tradeweb Markets visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.