Earnings Preview For FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy FE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that FirstEnergy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50.

Anticipation surrounds FirstEnergy's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.08, leading to a 0.68% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at FirstEnergy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.59 0.70 0.90 0.56 EPS Actual 0.67 0.67 0.85 0.56 Price Change % -1.0% -10.0% -2.0% 0.0%

Tracking FirstEnergy's Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy were trading at $41.41 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.32%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on FirstEnergy

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding FirstEnergy.

With 4 analyst ratings, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $46.25, indicating a potential 11.69% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Eversource Energy, PPL and Edison Intl, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Eversource Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $69.5, suggesting a potential 67.83% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for PPL, with an average 1-year price target of $37.33, suggesting a potential 9.85% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Edison Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $60.25, suggesting a potential 45.5% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Eversource Energy, PPL and Edison Intl, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity FirstEnergy Outperform 14.54% $2.53B 2.88% Eversource Energy Neutral 23.58% $2.29B 3.63% PPL Buy 8.68% $1.11B 2.91% Edison Intl Underperform -6.55% $1.78B 9.94%

Key Takeaway:

FirstEnergy ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit and the lowest return on equity.

Get to Know FirstEnergy Better

FirstEnergy is an investor-owned holding company with 10 regulated distribution utilities across six mid-Atlantic and Midwestern states. FirstEnergy also owns and operates one of the nation's largest electric transmission systems.

Unraveling the Financial Story of FirstEnergy

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: FirstEnergy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.54%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: FirstEnergy's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.56%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): FirstEnergy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.88%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): FirstEnergy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.69%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.97, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

