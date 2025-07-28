LendingClub Earnings Preview

LendingClub LC is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect LendingClub to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15.

Anticipation surrounds LendingClub's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 11.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LendingClub's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.09 0.07 0.04 EPS Actual 0.10 0.08 0.13 0.13 Price Change % -11.0% -14.000000000000002% 11.0% 12.0%

Tracking LendingClub's Stock Performance

Shares of LendingClub were trading at $12.83 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.73%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

