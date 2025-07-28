Earnings Outlook For Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises WERN is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Werner Enterprises will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05.

Werner Enterprises bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.24, leading to a 10.85% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Werner Enterprises's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.22 0.21 0.21 EPS Actual -0.12 0.08 0.15 0.17 Price Change % -11.0% -1.0% -3.0% -3.0%

Performance of Werner Enterprises Shares

Shares of Werner Enterprises were trading at $29.33 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.25%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Werner Enterprises

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Werner Enterprises.

The consensus rating for Werner Enterprises is Neutral, based on 13 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $26.54, there's a potential 9.51% downside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ArcBest, Universal Logistics Hldgs and RXO, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for ArcBest, with an average 1-year price target of $80.43, suggesting a potential 174.22% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Universal Logistics Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $29.0, suggesting a potential 1.13% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for RXO, with an average 1-year price target of $16.5, suggesting a potential 43.74% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for ArcBest, Universal Logistics Hldgs and RXO, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Werner Enterprises Neutral -7.41% $69.57M -0.70% ArcBest Neutral -6.69% $55.51M 0.24% Universal Logistics Hldgs Neutral 2.98% $40.08M 1.28% RXO Neutral 56.96% $200M -1.94%

Key Takeaway:

Werner Enterprises ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Unveiling the Story Behind Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Inc is a transportation and logistics company. The company has two reportable segments - Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics. It derives majority of its revenue from full-truckload transportation services and geographically from United States.

Breaking Down Werner Enterprises's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Werner Enterprises faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.41% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.42%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Werner Enterprises's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.7%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Werner Enterprises's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.33%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.45.

