Exploring Industrial Logistics's Earnings Expectations

Industrial Logistics ILPT is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Industrial Logistics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10.

The market awaits Industrial Logistics's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Here's a look at Industrial Logistics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.12 0.14 EPS Actual 0.19 0.13 0.12 0.14 Price Change % 0.0% -3.0% -7.000000000000001% -0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Industrial Logistics were trading at $5.64 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.92%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Industrial Logistics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.