Earnings Preview For AudioCodes

AudioCodes AUDC will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate AudioCodes to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14.

Anticipation surrounds AudioCodes's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.31% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at AudioCodes's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.18 0.23 0.23 0.19
EPS Actual 0.15 0.37 0.16 0.18
Price Change % 3.0% 7.000000000000001% 7.000000000000001% 2.0%

Tracking AudioCodes's Stock Performance

Shares of AudioCodes were trading at $10.47 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.21%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for AudioCodes visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Overview
