Marathon Digital Holdings Earnings Preview

Marathon Digital Holdings MARA will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Marathon Digital Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.36.

The announcement from Marathon Digital Holdings is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $2.12, leading to a 10.29% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Marathon Digital Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.57 -0.08 -0.25 -0.14 EPS Actual -1.55 1.24 -0.32 -0.19 Price Change % 10.0% 5.0% -14.000000000000002% -5.0%

Market Performance of Marathon Digital Holdings's Stock

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings were trading at $17.25 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.41%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Marathon Digital Holdings

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Marathon Digital Holdings.

A total of 9 analyst ratings have been received for Marathon Digital Holdings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $21.39, suggesting a potential 24.0% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of D-Wave Quantum, Life360 and Clearwater Analytics Hldg, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for D-Wave Quantum, with an average 1-year price target of $17.45, suggesting a potential 1.16% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Life360, with an average 1-year price target of $68.43, suggesting a potential 296.7% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Clearwater Analytics Hldg, with an average 1-year price target of $30.33, suggesting a potential 75.83% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for D-Wave Quantum, Life360 and Clearwater Analytics Hldg, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity MARA Holdings Outperform 29.47% $170.40M -13.58% D-Wave Quantum Buy 508.56% $13.88M -4.01% Life360 Buy 32.47% $83.55M 1.19% Clearwater Analytics Hldg Outperform 23.51% $92.94M 0.61%

Key Takeaway:

Marathon Digital Holdings ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Discovering Marathon Digital Holdings: A Closer Look

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value. The company also offers technology solutions to optimize data center operations, including next-generation liquid immersion cooling and firmware for bitcoin miners. It is focused on computing for, acquiring, and holding digital assets as a long-term investment.

Marathon Digital Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Marathon Digital Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 29.47%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Marathon Digital Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -249.29%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marathon Digital Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -13.58%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marathon Digital Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -8.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.71, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Marathon Digital Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.