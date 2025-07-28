What's Next: UMB Financial's Earnings Preview

UMB Financial UMBF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that UMB Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.36.

The market awaits UMB Financial's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.39, leading to a 3.32% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at UMB Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.19 2.26 2.20 1.99 EPS Actual 2.58 2.49 2.25 2.16 Price Change % -3.0% 1.0% 4.0% 3.0%

UMB Financial Share Price Analysis

Shares of UMB Financial were trading at $108.12 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

