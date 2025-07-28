Earnings Outlook For Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts RRR is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Red Rock Resorts will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41.

Investors in Red Rock Resorts are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.78, leading to a 3.64% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Red Rock Resorts's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.48 0.52 0.66 EPS Actual 1.27 0.76 0.48 0.59 Price Change % 4.0% 1.0% -4.0% -7.000000000000001%

Stock Performance

Shares of Red Rock Resorts were trading at $54.2 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.54%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Red Rock Resorts

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Red Rock Resorts.

Analysts have provided Red Rock Resorts with 10 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $57.3, suggesting a potential 5.72% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of PENN Entertainment, Genius Sports and Monarch Casino & Resort, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for PENN Entertainment, with an average 1-year price target of $22.62, suggesting a potential 58.27% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Genius Sports, with an average 1-year price target of $13.4, suggesting a potential 75.28% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Monarch Casino & Resort, with an average 1-year price target of $101.5, suggesting a potential 87.27% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for PENN Entertainment, Genius Sports and Monarch Casino & Resort are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Red Rock Resorts Outperform 1.83% $311.45M 19.37% PENN Entertainment Outperform 4.08% $553.80M 3.83% Genius Sports Buy 20.28% $35.20M -1.28% Monarch Casino & Resort Buy 9.19% $66.19M 5.03%

Key Takeaway:

Red Rock Resorts ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Get to Know Red Rock Resorts Better

Red Rock Resorts Inc along with its subsidiary is a gaming, development and management company that develops and operates strategically-located casino and entertainment properties. Its casino properties are conveniently located throughout the Las Vegas valley and provide its customers a wide variety of entertainment and dining options. The majority of revenue is derived from Casinos.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Red Rock Resorts

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Red Rock Resorts's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.83%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Red Rock Resorts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 19.37%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Red Rock Resorts's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.1%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 13.77, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Red Rock Resorts visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.