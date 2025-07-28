Uncovering Potential: Corning's Earnings Preview

Corning GLW is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Corning will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57.

Anticipation surrounds Corning's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 0.18% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Corning's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.51 0.56 0.52 0.46 EPS Actual 0.54 0.57 0.54 0.47 Price Change % -0.0% 0.0% -2.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Corning were trading at $55.36 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 38.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Corning

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Corning.

A total of 7 analyst ratings have been received for Corning, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $58.29, suggesting a potential 5.29% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Coherent, Littelfuse and Belden, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Coherent, with an average 1-year price target of $94.6, suggesting a potential 70.88% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Littelfuse, with an average 1-year price target of $234.5, suggesting a potential 323.59% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Belden, with an average 1-year price target of $125.0, suggesting a potential 125.79% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Coherent, Littelfuse and Belden are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Corning Outperform 16.03% $1.21B 1.47% Coherent Buy 23.91% $527.69M -0.32% Littelfuse Neutral 3.53% $207.26M 1.79% Belden Buy 16.65% $245.84M 4.13%

Key Takeaway:

Corning ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Corning is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Discovering Corning: A Closer Look

Corning is a leader in materials science, specializing in the production of glass, ceramics, and optical fiber. The firm supplies its products for a wide range of applications, from flat-panel displays in televisions to gasoline particulate filters in automobiles to optical fiber for broadband access, with a leading share in many of its end markets.

A Deep Dive into Corning's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Corning's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.03%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.55%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.47%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Corning's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.57%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Corning's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.76, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Corning visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.