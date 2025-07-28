July 28, 2025 12:01 PM 1 min read

Nomura Holdings's Earnings: A Preview

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Nomura Holdings NMR is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Nomura Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25.

Anticipation surrounds Nomura Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Here's a look at Nomura Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025
EPS Estimate
EPS Actual 0.15 0.22 0.22 0.14
Price Change % 1.0% -1.0% 1.0% 3.0%

Market Performance of Nomura Holdings's Stock

Shares of Nomura Holdings were trading at $6.79 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Nomura Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

NMR Logo
NMRNomura Holdings Inc
$6.67-1.69%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
70.22
Growth
86.07
Quality
98.17
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved