Nomura Holdings's Earnings: A Preview

Nomura Holdings NMR is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Nomura Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25.

Anticipation surrounds Nomura Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Here's a look at Nomura Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate EPS Actual 0.15 0.22 0.22 0.14 Price Change % 1.0% -1.0% 1.0% 3.0%

Market Performance of Nomura Holdings's Stock

Shares of Nomura Holdings were trading at $6.79 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Nomura Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.