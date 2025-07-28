What to Expect from Boston Props's Earnings

Boston Props BXP is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Boston Props to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88.

The announcement from Boston Props is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.13% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Boston Props's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.65 1.79 1.81 1.72 EPS Actual 1.64 1.79 1.81 1.77 Price Change % -2.0% -6.0% -4.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Props were trading at $71.8 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.68%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Boston Props

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Boston Props.

Analysts have given Boston Props a total of 8 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $76.12, indicating a potential 6.02% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Cousins Props, Kilroy Realty and SL Green Realty, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cousins Props, with an average 1-year price target of $30.75, suggesting a potential 57.17% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kilroy Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $36.0, suggesting a potential 49.86% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SL Green Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $64.5, suggesting a potential 10.17% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Cousins Props, Kilroy Realty and SL Green Realty, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity BXP Neutral 3.07% $526.07M 1.14% Cousins Props Neutral 19.64% $173.17M 0.43% Kilroy Realty Neutral -2.78% $177.87M 0.72% SL Green Realty Neutral 0.86% $118.74M -0.31%

Key Takeaway:

Boston Props is positioned in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with one peer showing negative growth. It ranks at the top for gross profit, indicating strong financial performance in this area. However, its return on equity is at the bottom compared to its peers, suggesting lower profitability relative to others in the group. Overall, Boston Props demonstrates a mixed performance when compared to its peers in these key metrics.

All You Need to Know About Boston Props

BXP Inc. owns over 180 properties consisting of approximately 53 million rentable square feet of space. The portfolio is dominated by office buildings and is spread across major cities such as New York, Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, and the Washington, D.C., region. The real estate investment trust also owns limited retail, hotel, and residential properties.

Breaking Down Boston Props's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Boston Props showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.07% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.07%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boston Props's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.14%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boston Props's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.24%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, Boston Props faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Boston Props visit their earnings calendar on our site.

