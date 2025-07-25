What to Expect from Provident Finl Hldgs's Earnings

Provident Finl Hldgs PROV will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Provident Finl Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30.

Investors in Provident Finl Hldgs are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 1.27% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Provident Finl Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.25 0.24 0.23 EPS Actual 0.28 0.13 0.28 0.28 Price Change % 1.0% 1.0% -0.0% -6.0%

Provident Finl Hldgs Share Price Analysis

Shares of Provident Finl Hldgs were trading at $15.5 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.9%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

