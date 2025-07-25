Preview: Ranger Energy Services's Earnings

Ranger Energy Services RNGR will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Ranger Energy Services to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10.

Ranger Energy Services bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Ranger Energy Services's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.13 EPS Actual 0.03 0.25 0.39 0.21 Price Change % -12.0% -2.0% 1.0% 14.000000000000002%

Performance of Ranger Energy Services Shares

Shares of Ranger Energy Services were trading at $12.34 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Ranger Energy Services

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $13.0, the consensus suggests a potential 5.35% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Natural Gas Services Gr, Oil States International and DMC Glb, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Natural Gas Services Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $33.0, suggesting a potential 167.42% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Oil States International, with an average 1-year price target of $5.5, suggesting a potential 55.43% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for DMC Glb, with an average 1-year price target of $8.5, suggesting a potential 31.12% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Natural Gas Services Gr, Oil States International and DMC Glb, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ranger Energy Services Neutral -1.24% $9.20M 0.22% Natural Gas Services Gr Buy 12.13% $15.62M 1.88% Oil States International Neutral -4.38% $25.24M 0.45% DMC Glb Neutral -4.54% $41.20M 0.29%

Key Takeaway:

Ranger Energy Services ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services Inc is a provider of onshore high-specification (high-spec) well service rigs, wireline services, and additional processing solutions and ancillary services in the United States. It offers a range of well-site services to U.S. exploration and production (E&P) companies that are fundamental to establishing and enhancing the flow of oil and natural gas throughout the productive life of a well. The segments of the group are High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services and Processing Solutions, and Ancillary Services, of which key revenue is derived from the High Specification Rigs segment.

Financial Insights: Ranger Energy Services

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Ranger Energy Services's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.24% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ranger Energy Services's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.44%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.22%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ranger Energy Services's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.16%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, Ranger Energy Services adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Ranger Energy Services visit their earnings calendar on our site.

