Earnings Preview: Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank NBN is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Northeast Bank will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.57.

Investors in Northeast Bank are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.55, leading to a 7.98% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Northeast Bank's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 2.78 2.57 1.77 1.79 EPS Actual 2.23 2.74 2.11 1.91 Price Change % -8.0% 3.0% 3.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Northeast Bank were trading at $96.45 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 33.48%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Northeast Bank visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.