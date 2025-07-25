An Overview of Rithm Capital's Earnings

Rithm Capital RITM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Rithm Capital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52.

Investors in Rithm Capital are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Rithm Capital's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.44 0.42 0.42 EPS Actual 0.52 0.60 0.54 0.47 Price Change % 1.0% -1.0% 1.0% -2.0%

Market Performance of Rithm Capital's Stock

Shares of Rithm Capital were trading at $12.23 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.82%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

