What to Expect from Sanmina's Earnings

Sanmina SANM will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Sanmina to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31.

Sanmina bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 2.13% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sanmina's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.38 1.37 1.36 1.28 EPS Actual 1.41 1.44 1.43 1.25 Price Change % -2.0% 3.0% 2.0% -2.0%

Sanmina Share Price Analysis

Shares of Sanmina were trading at $95.79 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.42%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Sanmina

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Sanmina.

The consensus rating for Sanmina is Neutral, derived from 2 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $110.0 implies a potential 14.83% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of TTM Technologies, IPG Photonics and Plexus, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for TTM Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $41.12, suggesting a potential 57.07% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for IPG Photonics, with an average 1-year price target of $70.0, suggesting a potential 26.92% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Plexus, with an average 1-year price target of $157.0, suggesting a potential 63.9% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for TTM Technologies, IPG Photonics and Plexus are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Sanmina Neutral 8.15% $176.24M 2.87% TTM Technologies Buy 13.78% $130.97M 2.04% IPG Photonics Buy -9.61% $89.81M 0.18% Plexus Buy 3.89% $97.75M 3.26%

Key Takeaway:

Sanmina ranks in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp is a provider of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, and after-market services to original equipment manufacturers in the communications networks, storage, industrial, defense and aerospace end markets. The operations are managed as two businesses: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions, which consists of printed circuit board assembly and represents a majority of the firm's revenue; and Components, Products, and Services, which includes interconnect systems and mechanical systems. The firm generates revenue primarily in the United States, China, and Mexico, but has a presence around the world.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Sanmina

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Sanmina's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.15% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Sanmina's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.24%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sanmina's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.87% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sanmina's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.31%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Sanmina's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.14, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Sanmina visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.