Earnings Outlook For Rambus

Rambus RMBS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Rambus will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50.

The market awaits Rambus's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 5.65% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rambus's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.50 0.58 0.51 0.44 EPS Actual 0.59 0.59 0.51 0.46 Price Change % -6.0% 7.000000000000001% 14.000000000000002% -13.0%

Tracking Rambus's Stock Performance

Shares of Rambus were trading at $64.21 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.8%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Rambus

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Rambus.

Rambus has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $80.0, the consensus suggests a potential 24.59% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Universal Display, Lattice Semiconductor and Allegro Microsystems, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Universal Display, with an average 1-year price target of $170.0, suggesting a potential 164.76% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Lattice Semiconductor, with an average 1-year price target of $65.86, suggesting a potential 2.57% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Allegro Microsystems, with an average 1-year price target of $32.67, suggesting a potential 49.12% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Universal Display, Lattice Semiconductor and Allegro Microsystems, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Rambus Buy 41.40% $133.82M 5.29% Universal Display Buy 0.62% $128.14M 3.93% Lattice Semiconductor Buy -14.68% $81.73M 0.71% Allegro Microsystems Buy -19.85% $79.88M -1.59%

Key Takeaway:

Rambus ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Rambus

Rambus Inc is a semiconductor solutions provider offering high-speed, high-security computer chips and Silicon intellectual property. The company's key products include memory interface chips, built for high speed and efficiency; silicon IP, providing high-speed memory and chip-to-chip connection technology; and architecture licenses, which allow customers to use portions of Rambus' patented inventions for their own digital electronics. The firm receives the majority of its revenue from the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Japan, and Singapore.

Rambus: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Rambus showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 41.4% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Rambus's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 36.18%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.29%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rambus's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.43%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, Rambus adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Rambus visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.