Earnings Outlook For Principal Finl Gr

Principal Finl Gr PFG will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Principal Finl Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98.

Anticipation surrounds Principal Finl Gr's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.02, leading to a 2.05% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Principal Finl Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.83 1.93 2.02 1.84 EPS Actual 1.81 1.94 1.76 1.63 Price Change % -2.0% 3.0% -7.000000000000001% -3.0%

Tracking Principal Finl Gr's Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Finl Gr were trading at $80.33 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.92%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

