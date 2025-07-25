Exploring Nucor's Earnings Expectations

Nucor NUE is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Nucor will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.67.

Investors in Nucor are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.13 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.89% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Nucor's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.64 0.63 1.47 2.35 EPS Actual 0.77 1.22 1.49 2.68 Price Change % 2.0% 4.0% -6.0% -1.0%

Nucor Share Price Analysis

Shares of Nucor were trading at $141.43 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.53%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.