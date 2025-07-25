Uncovering Potential: Exelixis's Earnings Preview

Exelixis EXEL is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Exelixis will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61.

The market awaits Exelixis's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.18 in the last quarter, leading to a 20.84% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Exelixis's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.49 0.35 0.30 EPS Actual 0.62 0.55 0.47 0.84 Price Change % 21.0% -0.0% 13.0% 13.0%

Market Performance of Exelixis's Stock

Shares of Exelixis were trading at $44.79 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 94.94%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Exelixis

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Exelixis.

The consensus rating for Exelixis is Buy, based on 14 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $48.5, there's a potential 8.28% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Neurocrine Biosciences, Moderna and BioMarin Pharmaceutical, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Neurocrine Biosciences, with an average 1-year price target of $154.0, suggesting a potential 243.83% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Moderna, with an average 1-year price target of $36.83, suggesting a potential 17.77% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for BioMarin Pharmaceutical, with an average 1-year price target of $97.75, suggesting a potential 118.24% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Neurocrine Biosciences, Moderna and BioMarin Pharmaceutical, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Exelixis Buy 30.62% $536.27M 7.30% Neurocrine Biosciences Buy 11.12% $563.40M 0.31% Moderna Neutral -35.93% $17M -9.26% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Outperform 14.84% $593.59M 3.24%

Key Takeaway:

Exelixis ranks highest in revenue growth and gross profit among its peers. However, it has the lowest return on equity. Overall, Exelixis is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of financial performance.

Unveiling the Story Behind Exelixis

Exelixis Inc is a biopharmaceutical firm that discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. Its molecule, cabozantinib, is indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic medullary thyroid cancer under the name Cometriq and for the treatment of kidney and liver cancer under the name Cabometyx. Exelixis and its partner Roche have also brought Cotellic to market for the treatment of melanoma.

Exelixis: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Exelixis's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 30.62%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Exelixis's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 28.74%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Exelixis's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.3% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.52%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Exelixis's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.09, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

