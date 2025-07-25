A Peek at Enterprise Prods Partners's Future Earnings

Enterprise Prods Partners EPD is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Enterprise Prods Partners to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65.

Enterprise Prods Partners bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 1.17% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Enterprise Prods Partners's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.73 0.71 0.66 0.66 EPS Actual 0.64 0.74 0.65 0.64 Price Change % -1.0% 0.0% -1.0% -1.0%

Performance of Enterprise Prods Partners Shares

Shares of Enterprise Prods Partners were trading at $31.79 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.04%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Enterprise Prods Partners

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Enterprise Prods Partners.

Enterprise Prods Partners has received a total of 5 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $36.0, the consensus suggests a potential 13.24% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Williams Companies, Kinder Morgan and Energy Transfer, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Williams Companies, with an average 1-year price target of $61.14, suggesting a potential 92.32% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kinder Morgan, with an average 1-year price target of $29.75, suggesting a potential 6.42% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Energy Transfer, with an average 1-year price target of $22.25, suggesting a potential 30.01% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Williams Companies, Kinder Morgan and Energy Transfer, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Enterprise Prods Partners Outperform 4.45% $1.73B 4.79% Williams Companies Outperform 10.00% $1.82B 5.55% Kinder Morgan Neutral 13.16% $2.21B 2.32% Energy Transfer Outperform -2.82% $4.08B 3.56%

Key Takeaway:

Enterprise Prods Partners ranks second in revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit and return on equity compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Enterprise Prods Partners

Enterprise Products Partners is a master limited partnership that transports and processes natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products, and petrochemicals. It is one of the largest midstream companies, with operations servicing most producing regions in the continental US. Enterprise is particularly dominant in the NGL market and is one of the few MLPs that provide midstream services across the full hydrocarbon value chain.

Enterprise Prods Partners: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Enterprise Prods Partners's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.45%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Enterprise Prods Partners's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.95%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enterprise Prods Partners's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.79%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enterprise Prods Partners's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.81%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Enterprise Prods Partners's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.09.

